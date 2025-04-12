‘My Boss is Rakibul’: Dhubri Congress district president remark triggers political storm

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, April 11: Nripendra Thakuria, Vice President of the APCC and in-charge of the Election Disciplinary Committee for Dhubri, warned that all nomination papers submitted by Congress candidates under Zaman’s leadership could be invalidated. Thakuria stated that APCC President Bhupen Bora is set to write to the district commissioner, requesting cancellation of all tickets issued by the Dhubri DCC.

The power tussle between Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora and MP Rakibul Hussain has taken a sharp turn in Dhubri, with District Congress Committee (DCC) President Abedur Zaman openly siding with Hussain. In defiance of the APCC leadership, Zaman allegedly rejected the official list of party candidates and distributed nominations without the mandated consultation with the selection committee.

Allegations against Zaman are grave. He is accused of selling party tickets for money and bypassing the party’s constitutional process. The situation escalated when a recorded phone conversation surfaced in which Zaman reportedly made derogatory remarks against APCC President Bhupen Bora and AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, stating, “Who are Bhupen Bora and Jitendra Singh? My boss is MP Rakibul Hussain. I walk according to Rakibul Hussain.”



The infighting has triggered a full-blown political crisis within the Congress party in Dhubri, highlighting a growing divide between loyalists of Bhupen Bora and Rakibul Hussain. While the party high command has yet to release an official statement, insiders say disciplinary action against Zaman is likely.

“The actions of Abedur Zaman are in clear violation of party discipline. Tickets issued without the approval of the APCC will not be recognized. We will take necessary steps to cancel them,” added Thakuria. As tensions rise, the Dhubri episode has become a flashpoint in Assam’s pre-election politics, putting the Congress’s internal unity to the test.



Fresh tickets are expected to be distributed during the nomination scrutiny stage. “In light of the situation, many Congress aspirants have been advised to file their nominations as independents until the crisis is resolved,” said Thakuria.