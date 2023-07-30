Myth Of Karbi Legend ‘Kajir Ronghangpi’ Unravelled

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 29: The Arboretum cum Craft Centre in Matipung witnessed an enlightening three-day international conference on “Oral tradition of the Karbis: Memorising Kajir Ronghangpi – The Rhinoceros lady” that concluded on Saturday.

The conference, organised by the Art & Culture department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), in association with Assam University (Central University) Diphu Campus and Diphu Govt College, aimed to shed light on the legend of Kajir Ronghangpi and her significance in Karbi myth and folklore.

Scholars from around the world, including those who joined virtually, presented 54 papers, delving into the collective memory of the Karbi community and their revered Rhinoceros Lady. The local tradition links the name “Kaziranga” to Kajir Ronghangpi, a brave and celebrated figure in Karbi myths and folktales.

Elwin Teron, a researcher, expressed that Kajir Ronghangpi’s legacy provides valuable insights into Karbi people’s ownership rights over the land surrounding Kaziranga. The conference has helped deepen the understanding of the society during Kajir Ronghangpi’s era.

Dr Dharamsing Teron, director of the Centre for Karbi Studies, praised the conference for bringing clarity to the understanding of Kajir Ronghangpi’s identity and thanked KAAC for their dedicated efforts. He shared plans for another conference in Guwahati, focusing on Thongnokbe, the Karbi legendary warrior.

Dr Vulli Dhanaraju, in charge of the conference, announced that the selected papers presented during the event would be compiled into a book. The book’s release is planned during the grand 50th golden jubilee celebration of Karbi Youth Festival in January at Taralangso.

Certificates of recognition were awarded to all paper presenters and resource persons, commemorating their valuable contributions to unraveling the captivating myth and legends of the Karbi community.