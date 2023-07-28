International Conference On Oral Tradition Of Karbis Begins

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, July 27: A three-day international conference on ‘Oral tradition of the Karbis: Memorising Kajir Ronghangpi – The Rhinoceros lady’ is being held at the conference hall of Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre, Matipung.

The conference is organised by the Art & Culture department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in association with Assam University (Central University), Diphu Campus, and Diphu Government College. The event is part of the annual commemoration of ‘The Rhinoceros Lady’ on December 5.

The conference is expected to see participation from 54 delegates, including researchers and scholars from around the world. They will present papers to shed light on the existence of Kajir Ronghangpi and various related topics.

Inaugurating the conference on Thursday, Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) highlighted the legend of Kajir Ronghangpi.

- Advertisement -

According to the legend, she was taken from the earth and raised in the abode of gods and goddesses. After attaining divinity and being bestowed with certain powers, she returned to earth in search of her earthly parents and brother Khoi Ronghang. She brought paddy seeds and a rhinoceros to plough the earth, and she is believed to be the daughter of Harpokang or Hok Ronghang. Kajir Ronghangpi is said to have rebuilt her father’s territory in and around present-day Kaziranga National Park.

Prominent figures such as director of the Centre for Karbi Studies, Dharamsing Teron; litterateur Elwin Teron; Dr Vulli Dhanaraju; executive member (EM) of KAAC, Surjya Rongphar, among others, were present at the conference.

The event serves as a platform for researchers and scholars to delve into the rich oral tradition of the Karbi community and explore the intriguing tale of Kajir Ronghangpi, also known as The Rhinoceros Lady.