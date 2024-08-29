Nagaon admin empowers 2,403 differently-abled through free distribution of assistive devices

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: The Nagaon District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, has made a remarkable impact in the lives of the Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) community by organizing a series of camps for the free distribution of assistive devices, the administration announced on Thursday.

Building on the success of the first phase, which was held in November 2023, the second phase was conducted in August 2024 the in Nagaon district, where a total of 2,403 beneficiaries received various assistive devices.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon District Administration stated, “2,403 people benefitted from this camp through the distribution of various assistive devices.”

The District Administration in collaboration with the Dept. of Women and Child Dev., organized a significant activity, aimed at empowering the Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) community through distribution of free assistive devices.



Meanwhile, the devices included 843 wheelchairs, 178 tricycles, 685 hearing aids, 99 crutches, 96 walkers, 47 artificial limbs/hands, 273 walking/quadripod sticks, 66 blind sticks, 200 calipers, and 6 modified shoes.

The distribution not only provided physical aid but also restored dignity and independence to the recipients.

Notably, the youngest beneficiary was just one year old, who received a Cliper and a CP wheelchair.

Additionally, the oldest beneficiary was a 106-year-old individual, who was provided with a wheelchair, demonstrating the wide range of support extended to the differently-abled community.