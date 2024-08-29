33 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 29, 2024
type here...

Nagaon admin empowers 2,403 differently-abled through free distribution of assistive devices

Building on the success of the first phase, which was held in November 2023, the second phase was conducted in August 2024 the in Nagaon district, where a total of 2,403 beneficiaries received various assistive devices.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: The Nagaon District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, has made a remarkable impact in the lives of the Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) community by organizing a series of camps for the free distribution of assistive devices, the administration announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Building on the success of the first phase, which was held in November 2023, the second phase was conducted in August 2024 the in Nagaon district, where a total of 2,403 beneficiaries received various assistive devices.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon District Administration stated, “2,403 people benefitted from this camp through the distribution of various assistive devices.”

Meanwhile, the devices included 843 wheelchairs, 178 tricycles, 685 hearing aids, 99 crutches, 96 walkers, 47 artificial limbs/hands, 273 walking/quadripod sticks, 66 blind sticks, 200 calipers, and 6 modified shoes.

The distribution not only provided physical aid but also restored dignity and independence to the recipients.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the youngest beneficiary was just one year old, who received a Cliper and a CP wheelchair.

Additionally, the oldest beneficiary was a 106-year-old individual, who was provided with a wheelchair, demonstrating the wide range of support extended to the differently-abled community.

10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

GMC launches ‘Your Click Can Clean’ initiative, urges citizens to report...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village