Friday, April 18, 2025
Nagaon Police raid Congress leader’s house

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
File Photo
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 17: Nagaon police raided the house of a Congress leader, Ranjit Bora, in search of Barnali Devi, the party’s candidate for the Kathiatoli Zilla Parishad seat last night here.

The raid, which took place late at night, has sparked intense reaction and protests from the Congress party.

According to reports, Barnali Devi and her family allegedly had been receiving threats from BJP workers since she decided to contest the Zilla Parishad election. Seeking refuge, they had taken shelter at Ranjit Bora’s residence at Barhampur.

However, a police team arrived at Bora’s home late at night, searching for Barnali Devi and her husband. The police team insisted on entering the house, but Bora’s family initially refused to open the door. It was only after the local village headman intervened around 4 am that the door was opened, and the police were able to apprehend Barnali Devi and her husband and subsequently, police took them to Kampur police station.

The Officer-in-Charge of Kampur Police Station stated that Barnali Devi was arrested in connection with a case related to a dumper business (Case No. 58/25). However, she was later released on bail after being produced before the court.

