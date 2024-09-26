26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Nalbari Police seize suspected narcotics; 1 arrested in major crackdown

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nalbari Police stated, "Nalbari Police seized 9 containers with 11.79gms suspected NDPS, 6 nos empty containers, and a keypad mobile handset."

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: In a significant operation, the Nalbari Police have seized 9 containers containing 11.79 grams of suspected narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS), along with 6 empty containers and a keypad mobile handset, the police officials informed on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nalbari Police stated, “Nalbari Police seized 9 containers with 11.79gms suspected NDPS, 6 nos empty containers, and a keypad mobile handset.”

The seizure was made during a targeted operation, leading to the arrest of one individual connected to the case.

Subsequently, the police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings against the arrested individual under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the substances and other relevant details.

“One person are arrested in connection with the matter. Necessary legal action is initiated”, the Nalbari Police added.

