Nalbari’s Gopalthan Milan School sets up Museum to preserve Assamese heritage

GUWAHATI, July 31: In a noteworthy initiative to preserve Assamese culture and heritage, the administration of Gopalthan Milan ME School in Nalbari has established a distinctive museum on its premises, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has commended this initiative, highlighting the significance of educating children about the distinct aspects of the state’s lost diverse culture.

“I believe our schools should teach children about the unique facets of our rich culture, some of which are almost lost”, Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Taking a laudable step in this regard, the authorities of Gopalthan Milan ME School, Nalbari have set up a unique museum in the campus, displaying a wide…

The Chief Minister also stated that these initiatives will significantly contribute to instilling invaluable knowledge about the rich heritage in the children.

“Such efforts will go a long way in inculcating our kids with invaluable knowledge on our heritage”, he added.

The newly inaugurated museum features a wide variety of items that are integral to Assamese society.

Additionally, these artifacts have been thoughtfully chosen to represent various aspects of the state’s cultural history, providing students with a tangible connection to their roots.

Furthermore, this initiative will promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of Assam’s diverse cultural landscape among the younger generation.