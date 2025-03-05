31.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Powerful Earthquake Strike Assam and Manipur, Causing Panic 

The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface, with its epicenter 29 km from Chongdan, Manipur, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 5: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam on Wednesday morning at about 11:00 AM, causing tremors in the state and many other areas of the northeastern region.

The tremors caused panic in cities such as Dibrugarh, where people came out of their houses fearing damage. Fortunately, no one has been reported killed or harmed so far. The quake was felt both in India and Myanmar, again testing the region’s earthquake vulnerability. The authorities are keeping a close watch.

In a related incident, Manipur felt two back-to-back earthquakes on the same day, with quakes being experienced throughout the Northeast. The initial quake, of 5.7 magnitude, occurred around 11:06 AM. Official sources at the Regional Seismological Centre at Shillong said its epicentre was 44 km east of Yairipok in the Imphal East district, at a depth of 110 km.

A second quake of 4.1 intensity was felt at 12:20 PM in Manipur’s Kamjong district, at a depth of 66 km. The two successive quakes left visible damage to structures, and cracks were witnessed in many buildings. Footage on social media indicated a school building in Wangjing Lamding, Thoubal district, developed cracks. The school building had been utilized as a relief camp for victims of continuous unrest in the region.

Since northeastern India is located in a seismically active region, frequent earthquakes are still a worry. The authorities are still evaluating the impact of such tremors and are ready with any response actions that may be required.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
The Hills Times -
