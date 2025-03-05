Two Major Theft Incidents Spark Concern

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 5: A carefully planned burglary was committed at Rest Camp close to the post office in Maligaon area of Guwahati, where burglars broke into the house of Mintu Dey.

The burglars are said to have used a sedative spray to knock out the family members before committing the theft. The dastardly act has raised serious security concerns in the area.

The burglars escaped with cash worth Rs. 50,000 and ornaments made of gold worth around Rs. 7 lakh. It was only when the family became conscious that the police were notified about the heist. Accordingly, an FIR was filed with the Jalukbari Police Station, on which the police went to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The incident has sent residents into a state of alarm, with many calling on the authorities to step up security measures and enforce tighter surveillance to avoid such crimes in the future.

In another incident on March 4, a ghastly case of snatching sent Golaghat into a state of panic. A women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) members were targeted by a brazen daylight robbery, losing a considerable amount of money.

As per the reports, Ashwini Self-Help Group of No. 2 Kabaru Gaon had recently received a loan from the government amounting to Rs. 10 lakh.

The members of the group withdrew the money from the SBI Pulibor branch in Golaghat town. But when they came out of the bank, two bike-borne miscreants robbed the bag with the cash and fled.

A case was lodged at Golaghat Police Station on the spot, and an investigation is going on to track down the offenders.