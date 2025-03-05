Arunachal: Major Landslide at KM5 on NH-313 Disrupts Traffic Between Anini and Roing 

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 5: Severe traffic disruption between Anini and Roing has been caused by a massive landslide at KM5 from Etalin on National Highway-313, for which the Dibang Valley district administration had to issue an advisory against travel.

On March 4, the landslide completely closed the highway, rendering it impassable. Officially, at least two days may be required to clear the debris depending on the weather.

In a public statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley, Pagli Sora (APCS), advised the public to refrain from travel on the Anini-Roing road on March 5 and 6, 2024, until the road is declared safe for travel.

The advisory was made as a precautionary measure considering the fragile terrain and the likelihood of unfavorable weather conditions that can further hamper restoration work.

Authorities assured the public that the clog is already being cleared. Yet, because of the magnitude of the landslide, road clearance should take at least two days. “Travelers are advised to delay their trips until further notice to prevent any inconvenience or danger,” said the official notice.

The administration of the Dibang Valley district has deployed all the resources needed to speed up the clearance work. Passengers and locals are requested to keep themselves informed of official updates about the reopening of NH-313 so that travel is safe and hassle-free.

This landslide contributes to the seasonal issues often experienced by tourists in Arunachal Pradesh, where landslides are routine in hilly landscapes, especially during phases of unpredictable weather. Officials have also cautioned that weather conditions may continue to affect restoration efforts, and tourists should prepare accordingly.