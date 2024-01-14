14 C
Namrup Har Karkhana Suraksha Aikyo Manch urges PM’s intervention

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 13: In a press conference at AASU office in Dibrugarh on Saturday, Namrup Har Karkhana Suraksha Aikyo Manch stated the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in establishing the Namrup-IV plant. Tileswar Bora, the working president of Namrup Fertiliser Aikyo Manch, expressed concerns over the deteriorating condition of BVFCL’s third plant, the sole urea producer in the north-east. Urging PM Modi’s involvement, Bora said that without intervention, the Namrup third plant might face imminent shutdown.

The Namrup-3 plant, established in 1987, has struggled due to outdated technologies and machinery, resulting in a significant decline in urea production. The current output stands at 700-800 metric tons per day, insufficient to meet the rising demand for urea in the country. While Oil India Limited (OIL) is willing to invest in the Namrup-IV plant, the lack of government interest poses challenges. BVFCL carries a burden of Rs 200 crore from Oil India, with difficulties in repayment. Additionally, Assam Gas Company has claimed Rs 57 crore from BVFCL, further complicating financial matters.

Bora highlighted the importance of adhering to the Assam Accord, advocating for a 40 percent allocation of natural gas, which could address several issues. Despite being the only urea industry in the north-east, the struggling state of BVFCL has not received significant government attention.

In 2018, the Centre approved the proposal for the Namrup-IV plant, but as of now, no progress has been made. Established in 1969, BVFCL, once a profitable fertiliser industry, faces challenges in staying afloat due to declining production. The Namrup-IV plant, phased out in 1986, remains a critical concern for the industry’s future.

