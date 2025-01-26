National Girl Child Day celebrated

13 C
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 25: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, department of women & child development with the support of district administration and technical support from SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Sonitpur celebrated the National Girl Child Day 2025 recently.

The celebration began with a rally by Anganwadi workers, helpers and students from different schools of the district. The rally was flagged off by Kabita Kakoti Konwar, Addl district commissioner (WCD), Sonitpur and Pratibha Meshram, IAS(P) assistant commissioner cum i/c district social welfare officer, Sonitpur.

Around 500 Students from different schools along with teachers have participated in the event. A quiz competition was conducted among the students and three best teams were awarded with medals and certificates.

During the event, addl district commissioner Kabita Kakoti Konwar, stated in the speech about why the National Girl Child Day is celebrated and that girls should abstain from getting married at their teenage and rather identify their own skills or talents for better future. The event ended with prize distribution and vote of thanks from the organisers.

