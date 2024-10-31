NCHAC introduces plastic banks in offices to combat waste

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Oct 30: In a country often criticised for its lack of sanitation and cleanliness, a small district like Dima Hasao, in terms of population and the only hill district in the state, has taken a notable initiative towards keeping the environment clean and green.

Each office in Dima Hasao now has at least one plastic bank installed on its premises as part of the ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility. This is in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission, empowering the community to actively participate in sharing the responsibility for public cleanliness, including office workers who contribute to maintaining a clean environment.

The initiative, encouraged by the principal secretary of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS, features creatively decorated plastic banks made from materials like cardboard, wire netting, and containers. Unlike regular dustbins, these plastic banks collect plastic waste, including bottles, pens, plates, file covers, and any other plastic materials, which are then deposited at the Haflong Municipal Board or respective municipal boards for offices under NCHAC in other towns within Dima Hasao.

According to the order issued, employees are encouraged to deposit their household plastic waste items, such as toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, pens, bottles, cans, and containers, into their office’s plastic banks. An appointed officer, titled the plastic bank manager (PBM), will ensure that once a sufficient amount is collected, it is packed in a disposable garbage bag and submitted to the respective town’s municipal board. The weight of the deposited plastic will be recorded, and a certificate will be issued by the executive officer of the Municipal Board. Awards will be given to offices that consistently deposit plastic waste, with the weight proportional to the number of employees in each office.

