NDB approves USD 333.80 million for 4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra

GUWAHATI, July 24: The New Development Bank (NDB) has granted a significant amount of USD 333.80 million for the development of a 4-lane bridge across the Brahmaputra River, announced the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The Assam government is set to provide Rs 6.77 billion as counterpart funding, with the NDB offering a loan of $333.80 million for the construction of the new Brahmaputra bridge.

Additionally, the state government has put forth a plan to improve the essential transport infrastructure by suggesting the building of an additional bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

This bridge will also link the municipalities of Palasbari and Sualkuchi situated on the western periphery of the Guwahati Metropolitan Area (GMA).

The initiative will further establish a direct connection between the northern and southern regions of the GMA, promoting holistic growth in accordance with the Guwahati Metropolitan Area Master Plan (2025).

Meanwhile, the initiative will offer an alternative route for both regional and urban traffic, as well as establish a direct connection between the international airport and the developing industrial zones in Sualkuchi.

The state government, specifically the Assam Public Works Roads Department (APWRD), is responsible for carrying out the project, which is expected to be finished within a four-year timeframe.