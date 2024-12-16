13 C
Neglected solar lights raise safety concerns

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 15: Solar lights installed along the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) dyke under the CSR scheme of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Dibrugarh, have remained non-functional for several months due to a lack of maintenance by the concerned department. 

In response to this issue, social worker Ammamuddin Ahmed wrote to the additional chief engineer of the Upper Assam Zone, Water Resources Department, seeking action. Ahmed revealed that the additional chief engineer informed him through a letter that the project was executed by the Zila Parishad and Circle Office, Dibrugarh East, after obtaining the necessary NOC. Despite the installation, no maintenance work has been undertaken since the lights stopped functioning.

“The solar lights were installed to enhance the beauty of the area and for safety. The DTP dyke looked stunning during the evenings, but now the entire area is plunged into darkness. Departments are blaming each other, which is disheartening. If the lights aren’t functioning, they must be repaired or replaced, but no one seems to care,” Ahmed said.

Installed to deter anti-social activities, the lights’ failure has inadvertently created opportunities for miscreants. “Without functional lights, the area is vulnerable to anti-social activities. I urge the concerned department to take immediate steps to repair or maintain the lights,” Ahmed added.

The DTP dyke, inaugurated by then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on January 24, 2017, remains a significant infrastructure project. However, the neglect of solar lights over the past several months underscores the need for prompt action to restore functionality and ensure public safety.

