Nehru Yuva Kendra, Nagaon organises district level youth festival

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 16: With a day-long programmes, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Nagaon in association with Gram Vikash Parishad, a leading NGO of the district organised a district level youth festival here at Nagaon Alphistone auditorium on Saturday last.

The programme was sponsored by Ministry of Sports and Youths Affairs, Government of India.

During the festival, the organising institute conducted a slew of competitions among the students as well as youths including extempore speech, debate, lecture delivery, etc. Besides, ‘Yuva – Samvaad’ a unique programme was also organised among the youths. The theme of the ‘yuva samvaad’ was ‘national unity and solidarity’.

Over 300 students from various educational institutions across the district participated in the festival.

Former MLA of Nagaon Dr Durlabh Chamua, director of Gram Vikash Parishad – Sirajuddin Ahmed, deputy director of Nehru Yuva Kendra – Pramathesh Chakraborty, DTO, Nagaon – Sunit Kr Bora and a dozen of prominent dignitaries of the district attended the festival. During the programme, District Transport Department also stage a road safety awareness play to make the youths aware of value of human life on the road and urged all to maintain the traffic prohibition as well as rules, a release added.