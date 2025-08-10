New Circuit House inaugurated in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 9: Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the newly built Circuit House at the district headquarters, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, in Hojai on Saturday.

While interacting with the media, minister Hazarika expressed happiness, saying the newly built Circuit House, with modern facilities and amenities, will be very significant for Hojai district.

The event was attended by Sibu Misra, MLA, Lumding; Ramkrishna Ghosh, MLA, Hojai; Jitu Goswami, MLA, Barhampur; Diplu Ranjan Sarma, MLA, Samaguri; Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS, District Commissioner, Hojai; and various other political representatives and HoDs of all line departments in Hojai.