New Morigaon District Congress president

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Sept 11: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) nominated Tiwa community leader and educationist Ramesh Chandra Bardoloi as the Morigaon District Congress president on Wednesday. The APCC/Order/517, dated September 10, 2024, issued by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Bora, also thanked former president Shravan Kumar Dekarja for his services to the party in the past. Ramesh Chandra Bardoloi was a former chief executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, president of Provincial Congress Tribal Cell, and coordinator of Tiwa Autonomous Council Region. Ramesh Chandra Bardoloi was elected as the Morigaon District Congress president. The party has publicly announced that they will fight against the BJP under the strong leadership of Ramesh Bardoloi in the upcoming panchayat, autonomous council, and assembly elections. The BJP currently dominates two assembly constituencies in the district, Morigaon and Jagiroad, while the Laharighat constituency is currently held by the Congress.