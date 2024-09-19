NF Railway upgrades signalling systems to boost safety and capacity

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken a significant capacity enhancement project through the implementation of the Automatic Block Signalling System (ABS) and Intermediate Block Signalling System (IBS) across several critical sections of its railway network. Three key sections are benefiting from these development works: Old Malda-New Jalpaiguri, New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati, and Kumedpur-Katihar-Mukuria. This strategic initiative aims to improve operational efficiency, safety, and overall capacity of the zone as part of an upgradation and modernisation plan to cater to the increasing demand for rail services in the region.

The Old Malda–New Jalpaiguri stretch via Barsoi and Aluabari covers 231 Route Kilometres (RKM). The ABS system has been implemented at a cost of Rs 371 crores in this section, which will improve the train-handling capacity of this vital route. In this stretch, ABS has been commissioned over a stretch of 66 RKM. Similarly, the New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati section via New Coochbehar & Rangiya, spanning 407 RKM, along with the Kumedpur–Katihar–Mukuria stretch covering 64 RKM, has also been sanctioned for ABS implementation with a project cost of Rs 568 crores. In total, 702 RKM of railway track will benefit from the ABS system, enhancing both safety and efficiency across the zone.

For the current FY 2024-25, NFR has set a target of completing 102 RKM of ABS works on the Old Malda–Barsoi–Aluabari–New Jalpaiguri section, and 56 RKM of work on the New Jalpaiguri–New Coochbehar–Rangiya–Guwahati section. Tenders for the remaining sections have already been awarded or are in the process of being finalised, with a considerable amount of work already underway.

NFR has also successfully commissioned three Intermediate Block Signalling Systems (IBS) across the Alipurduar–Raja Bhat Khawa section and Bagrakot–Sivok section under the Alipurduar division, along with the Azara–Kamakhya section under the Rangiya division. With this, a total of seven IBS systems have been installed as of July 2024 over NFR. IBS plays a critical role in enhancing train operations by dividing long sections of railway into smaller blocks, allowing more trains to run simultaneously with improved safety and efficiency. This system reduces delays, increases line capacity, and enhances the overall reliability of train operations, ensuring smoother and faster transportation for passenger and freight trains.

These infrastructure upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the sectional capacity of the railway network, allowing NFR to manage higher train frequencies with improved safety. The implementation of both the ABS and Kavach systems will reduce the headway between trains, improve punctuality, and provide greater reliability for both passenger and freight services. These advancements will not only improve connectivity in the Northeast but also boost economic activities in the region by facilitating more efficient rail transport.