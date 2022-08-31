27 C
NFDB holds workshop on FIDF & entrepreneur model in Guwahati

By The Hills Times
HT BureauGUWAHATI, Aug 30: National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying organised a one-day workshop with bankers in eastern & north-eastern region states on Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) & Entrepreneurship Model under PMMSY on Tuesday at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

The workshop was held with the aim to focus on bottlenecks faced by entrepreneurs and private investors in accessing the bank finance, the procedure of bank loan sanction and repayments, the interest subvention granted, the participation of the cooperative sector and the role played by the State /UT governments, etc.

In the inaugural session M Arul Bosco Prakash, ED, NFDB and Pradeep Mehrotra, chief general manager, NABARD discussed the sanctions accorded for Government projects. Shio Shankar Singh, general manager – Punjab National Bank, SLBC West Bengal and Tripura and Kamlesh Kumar Singh, deputy general manager – ABU, State Bank of India mentioned about the importance of fisheries loans for NE states. Dr C Suvarna IFS, chief executive, NFDB in her address mentioned about the importance of support to be provided by the banking sector for sanctioning loans under these two schemes.

Around 70 participants attended the workshop which includes the participation of higher officials from 15 scheduled banks and 7 regional rural banks of eastern & north-eastern region, officials from 8 state fisheries department (Odisha, Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram), entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. Nationalised banks and institutes such as NABARD, NCDC, SLBC, and lead banks of the public sector and private sector also participated in the event.

