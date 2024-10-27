NFR adds 6 festive special trains to ease holiday rush

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 26: N F Railway has introduced six pairs of special trains on Saturday, each operating on specific schedules to provide relief to travelers.
These festive trains are set to operate from October 26 through the end of November, connecting key destinations across the region.
Key services include: Train No. 04680/04679 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya Festive Special) will operate on select dates, helping travelers reach Kamakhya from Katra and vice versa.
Train No. 07540/07539 (Katihar – Manihari Special) will run daily until November 20, 2024.
Train No. 05740/05739 (New Jalpaiguri – Patna Special), operating every Saturday, will offer a direct link between New Jalpaiguri and Patna.
Additional routes between Asansol, Katihar, Dauram Madhepura, and Chhapra will also run as daily or semi-weekly specials, providing extensive travel options.
Travelers can check the full details of schedules, stoppages, and timings on the IRCTC website or through N F Railway’s social media platforms and newspapers. Passengers are advised to confirm schedules prior to their journey.