NFR adds festive special trains to meet high demand

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: To address the high passenger demand during the ongoing festive season, North East Frontier N F Railway has announced on Saturday that a series of special trains across key routes.

- Advertisement -

These additional services aim to facilitate smoother, more comfortable travel for passengers and reduce congestion on busy routes.

The special trains include long-distance services from Agartala to Secunderabad and Firozpur Cantt., Ludhiana to New Jalpaiguri, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Agartala. Each of these trains will run once, with detailed schedules and timings available for passengers on the IRCTC website and other official platforms.

Key schedules include: Agartala to Secunderabad (Train No. 05629): Departs on November 3 at 06:20 hours, arriving on the third day at 16:15 hours.

Agartala to Firozpur Cantt. (Train No. 04619): Departs on November 3 at 14:10 hours, arriving on the third day at 21:40 hours.

- Advertisement -

Ludhiana to New Jalpaiguri (Train No. 04696): Departs on November 2 at 22:15 hours, with the return service (Train No. 04695) on 04 November at 10:00 hours.

CSMT to Agartala (Train No. 01081): Departs on November 3 at 15:30 hours, with the return service (Train No. 01082) on 07 November at 15:10 hours.

In addition, two DEMU specials will operate between Katihar and Manihari for Chhath Puja, facilitating pilgrims traveling for a holy bath in the Ganga. These trains will run from 02 to 06 November with multiple daily departures.

Passengers are advised to confirm timings, routes, and seat availability on IRCTC or N.F. Railway’s social media channels before traveling.

- Advertisement -