Thursday, April 11, 2024
NFR announces summer special trains to ease passenger rush

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 10: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to run two fortnightly summer special trains between Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn. The summer special trains bearing no 06103/06104 (Nagercoil Jn. – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn) & 06105/06106 (Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn) together will run for eight trips each in both directions. Also, the Railway has decided to run a one-way special train that will operate between Shri Ganganagar – Guwahati on April 21, 2024, for a single trip.

These trains will be run for the benefit of waitlisted passengers of Northeast and North Bengal areas who are in need of traveling towards Southern India. Special train no 06103 (Nagercoil Jn. – Dibrugarh) summer special will leave from Nagercoil Jn at 17:45 hours on April 12, 26, and May 10 & 24, 2024, on Friday to reach Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on Monday. In the return direction, train no 06104 (Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn) summer special will leave from Dibrugarh at 19:55 hours on April 17, May 1, 15 & 29, 2024, on Wednesday to reach Nagercoil Jn at 21:30 hours on Saturday. These trains will have AC-3 tier, AC-3 tier economy class, sleeper class, and general second-class accommodation for passengers.

Special train no 06105 (Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh) summer special will leave from Nagercoil Jn at 17:45 hours on April 19, May 3, 17 & 31, 2024, on Friday to reach Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on Monday. In the return direction, train no 06106 (Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn) summer special will leave from Dibrugarh at 19:55 hours on April 24, May 8 & 22, and June 5, 2024, on Wednesday to reach Nagercoil Jn at 21:30 hours on Saturday. These trains will have AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, sleeper class, and general second-class accommodation for passengers. These trains will travel via Mariani Jn, Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Barddhaman Jn, Kharagpur Jn, Bhubaneswar, Vizianagaram Jn, Vijayawada Jn, Nellore, Coimbatore Jn, Ernakulam Town, and Thiruvananthapuram Central, etc. Another, one-way special train no 04717 (Shri Ganganagar – Guwahati) will depart from Shri Ganganagar at 13:55 hours on April 21, 2024 (Sunday) to reach Guwahati at 04:50 hours on April 24, 2024 (Wednesday). The special train will run via Shri Karanpur, Bikaner, Ratangarh, Jaipur, Agra Cantt, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, and Kamakhya, etc. Waitlisted passengers of other trains traveling on this route can avail the opportunity to travel with comfort. The details of the special trains are notified on the social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

