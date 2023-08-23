NFR implements initiatives to enhance customer interface

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has been actively pursuing various measures to enhance freight transportation and provide a more efficient customer interface. These efforts aim to streamline the movement of goods and improve services for customers. During July 2023, NFR has undertaken several initiatives to expand the handling capacity of stations and facilitate smoother transportation of goods.

As part of these initiatives, multiple stations have been designated for both inward and outward goods traffic, contributing to the ease of transporting a diverse range of commodities. The Dhamalgaon station under Tinsukia division is now operational for the handling of all goods traffic, including sand, ballast, coal, and crane consignments, with the exception of certain categories like POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants), livestock, and explosives. This change came into effect from July 12, 2023. Similarly, the Lakwa station, also under Tinsukia division, has been assigned the task of handling inward iron and pipes consignments for a period of three months, starting from July 14, 2023. Previously, this station was operational for both inward and outward goods traffic, including coal and crane consignments, as of January 3, 2023.

Enhancing the customer interface and expanding the network of operational terminals leads to increased loading and unloading of freight trains. As a result, the revenue of the North East Frontier Railway is expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. The implementation of these measures reinforces NFR’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction in the realm of freight transportation.