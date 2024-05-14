NFR monitors infrastructural health for better safety

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been making a constant endeavour to make train journeys safer and secure.

It continues to adopt technically advanced measures to upgrade and maintain its infrastructure. Modern communication systems are being used to control train movements by providing visual information to drivers and operators. During April the NFR has installed Thick Web Switch Point machines with clamp type locking in 24 stations across the zone.

To further enhance efficiency and safety, NFR has carried out various up gradations and replacements in its existing signalling system at several sections within the zone. During April the NFR has commissioned intermediate block signalling between Bagrakot and Sivok section, which will increase the operational capacity of the section resulting in movement of more trains. Data logger has been installed and commissioned at the Pawakhali Station in Katihar division for electronically monitoring operation of various safety gears.

Electric lifting barriers have been replaced at six level crossing gates in Rangiya division to enhance the safety at level crossing gates. 14.715 km signalling cable have been newly laid at various stations in Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya and Katihar divisions. Automatic fire detection and alarm system have been commissioned at 10 locations over the zone as a part of safety measures to prevent any damage to the railway properties. System integrity testing has been carried out at 32 level crossing gates of NFR. A total of 916 signalling batteries of varied capacities were also been replaced in all the five divisions, enabling better reliability of safety gears.

Infrastructural up gradation in railway system ensures safe operation of trains and their reliability and maintenance directly affects the capacity of railway operations. NFR is dedicatedly working to ensure a superior, punctual and safer railway experience for all its customers.