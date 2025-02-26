NFR enhances infrastructure monitoring for improved safety

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The NFR further enhanced efficiency and safety implemented various upgrades and replacements in signalling systems and other safety equipment across multiple sections within the zone.

The NFR through a PR stated that in January 2025, NFR installed Thick Web Switch Point machines with clamp-type locking at two locations in the Alipurduar and Rangiya divisions. NFR has replaced 20 Point Machines at Katihar and 11 at Alipurduar divisions resulting in infrastructural improvements to reduce the chances of derailments and ensure safe passenger and freight movement.

Additionally, Electric Lifting Barriers have been replaced at five level crossing gates in Katihar, Lumding, Rangiya and Tinsukia divisions to enhance safety at level crossings. Across the Rangiya, Lumding, and Alipurduar divisions, 17.712 km of new signalling cable has been installed at multiple stations. As part of safety measures to protect railway property, an Automatic Fire Detection and Alarm System has been commissioned at seven stations including six in the Lumding and one in the Tinsukia divisions.

System Integrity Testing has been carried out at 19 level crossing gates across various locations in the Alipurduar, Rangiya, and Lumding divisions of NFR. A total of 388 signalling batteries of various capacities have been replaced across four divisions of NFR, enhancing the reliability of safety equipment.

Advanced communication systems provide real time visual information to both drivers and operators, improving operational efficiency, ensuring timely decision-making and enhancing overall railway safety, the PR added.

