NHRC Approached Regarding Death Of Timber Smuggler In Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Sept 21: The North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO) of Arunachal Pradesh has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), claiming that a person suspected to be a timber smuggler was shot dead by members of the Assam Forest Battalion in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

NEHRO also alleged misuse of power and unwarranted use of force by the battalion.

The body of the person with multiple bullet injuries was found on Monday near the forest areas of Hukanjuri, close to the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border, it said in the complaint.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between suspected timber smugglers and Assam forest personnel inside the Dehing-Patkai National Park, an official said on Thursday.

One of the suspected smugglers was critically injured in the gunfight, he said.

The Assam forest personnel received information that a group of timber smugglers from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh had entered the national park to cut trees with machines on Monday, and upon hearing the sound of electric wood cutters, forest officials had launched a search operation.

The miscreants allegedly opened fire on the forest personnel and a gunfight ensued, leading to the injury of the victim at Bashabnala, he said.

“We have come to know that one timber smuggler was seriously injured during the firing. The incident occurred at Bashabnala, which is a few kilometers away from the Arunachal Pradesh border,” Namrup divisional forest officer B V Sandeep told PTI.

Asked about the claims, Sandeep said: “We cannot confirm the death of the smuggler because the group had taken him along with it. All we know is that he was seriously injured. Many plywood factories have been set up on the Arunachal side and the smugglers had entered the national park to cut down trees.”

However, NEHRO added that the man was actually searching for his missing domestic cow within the reserved forest area.

Buteng Tayeng, the secretary of the organization, has urged the NHRC to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Tirap deputy commissioner Hento Karga said the relatives of the deceased have lodged FIRs with both the Arunachal Pradesh police and Assam police.

A magisterial inquiry into the matter has also been ordered by the Dibrugarh district commissioner, officials said. (PTI)