Nirmal-Anjali Trust awards top student at Darrang College’s fresher’s social programme

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 4: Darrang College, a prominent higher education institution in North Bank, Assam, celebrated its departmental fresher’s social recently with various colourful programs to welcome newly admitted students.

The department of Political Science initiated its daylong event with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp by the department head, Purnanda Pawe, along with assistant professors Amardeep Pegu and Bhaskar Pegu. Guru Vandana was conducted by Bhagyashri Devi, a fifth-semester student. Purnananda Pawe, academic vice principal and HoD of the department, presided over the meeting. Aditya Ankur Nath, a fifth-semester student, highlighted the purpose of the meeting and recited a poem. Newly admitted students were welcomed with dance performances, songs, and cultural activities. Samiran Barua, a third-semester student, performed a solo act, while Plabit Nath mesmerised the audience with flute music. The program was hosted by department students Trishna Devi and Asmita Chettry.

In the department of Commerce, cultural programs for fresher’s social activities began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Chandra Prabha Devi, a noted faculty member. Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, a faculty member of the department, delivered the welcome address on behalf of the HoD, Dr Khirendra Haloi, vice principal, and academic vice principal of the college. They encouraged the newly admitted students to strive for excellence in their welcome speeches. Dr Arpita Sarma, president of the Darrang College Commerce Society, conducted the program.

In the Home Science department, Deeplip Bora received an award in the fresher’s social program. He was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a citation by Nirmal-Anjali Trust, run by the family of Nirmal Kumar Choudhury, former vice chancellor of Gauhati University, for securing the highest mark in Home Science in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination.

All departments of the college organised various cultural programs and felicitated newly inducted students as part of the fresher’s social event.