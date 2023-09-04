No substitute to merit for govt jobs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Taking another step towards fulfilment of the promise to provide as many as 1 lakh permanent jobs under the payroll of the state government to unemployed youths of the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to a total of 514 candidates of the last Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to fill up vacancies in Class-III and Class-IV posts.

These 514 candidates had appeared in the last Assam Direct Recruitment Examination and had secured marks equivalent to the cut-off marks in their respective categories but didn’t qualify for recruitment earlier owing to the rule that states that in case of two candidates securing equal marks, the one with higher age would get primacy over the other.

Speaking at the event held at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, the chief minister said that the decision to offer 1 lakh-plus jobs to unemployed youths of the state was ratified by the state cabinet in its very first meeting after the current government assumed power in 2021 but owing to the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire process got delayed.

By the second anniversary celebration of the current dispensation in the state, around 86,000 job seekers received appointment letters, he stated.

The chief minister said it was observed that in the last round of recruitments to Class-III and Class-IV posts made through ADRE, around 835 candidates were found to have secured marks equivalent to the cut-off marks of the last selected candidate but the former didn’t qualify for final selection to the age criteria.

The chief minister Sarma said after proper scrutiny, a total of 514 vacancies were found to have remained unfilled and therefore, it was decided that an equal number from the list of 835 candidates would be invited for appointments by the government.

He added that around 300 couldn’t make it to the final list of Sunday owing to them being younger in age as compared to the last candidate selected in their respective categories.

Addressing the 514 candidates who were handed the appointment letters on Sunday, chief minister Sarma said along with merit, a certain amount of luck also played in their favour, adding that like in the first list, age criteria was followed in Sunday’s selection too.

Referring to the transparent process of recruitment to government services under the current regime in the state, Sarma exuded confidence the 514 newly recruited government servants would render services with all honesty which in turn would bring a perceptible change in the work culture in the government departments.

Sarma appealed to the 514 new recruits to maintain a lifestyle that is commensurate with their monthly remuneration.

With Sunday’s appointment letters distributed to 514, the total number of appointment letters distributed till date during his term as the chief minister stands at 87,402, he said.

Within a month or two, advertisements for recruitments to fill another 22,000 vacancies would be published, he said, adding that would take the total number of recruitments to well above the 1-lakh promised earlier.

The chief minister said in a day or two, a major scheme aimed at facilitating self-employment among 2 lakh youths of the state would be unveiled.

Sunday’s event was also attended by minister of power Nandita Gorlosa, Member of Parliament Pallab Lochan Das, chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, director general of police GP Singh, principal chief conservator of forests MK Yadav, along with a host of other senior officers of the government.