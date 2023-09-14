Nobody Demanding Separate State In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 13: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said nobody is demanding separate statehood in Assam.

“Assam’s Barak Valley and Karbi Anglong – they are in a different geographical situation. So one plus one is not two. However, there is a totally different situation in Barak Valley, different situation in Brahmaputra Valley so we should not, I mean in Assam now nobody demands States,” Sarma told reporters.

“If Karbi Anglong also demands, they are demanding State within Assam and not outside Assam. I think that phase is over now in Assam,” he added.