27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 14, 2023
type here...

Nobody Demanding Separate State In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Sept 13: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said nobody is demanding separate statehood in Assam.

“Assam’s Barak Valley and Karbi Anglong – they are in a different geographical situation. So one plus one is not two. However, there is a totally different situation in Barak Valley, different situation in Brahmaputra Valley so we should not, I mean in Assam now nobody demands States,” Sarma told reporters.

“If Karbi Anglong also demands, they are demanding State within Assam and not outside Assam. I think that phase is over now in Assam,” he added.

10 Smartest Birds In The World
10 Smartest Birds In The World
Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh
Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh
All About iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
All About iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
Popular Orchid Varieties for Home Cultivation
Popular Orchid Varieties for Home Cultivation
Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers
Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Joint Visit Of Border Likely In October: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Hills Times - 0
10 Smartest Birds In The World Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh All About iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Popular Orchid Varieties for Home Cultivation Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers