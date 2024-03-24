NSS Team Shines In National Integration Camp

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23: The National Service Scheme (NSS) team representing the state has been adjudged the best cultural team at the National Level Integration Camp organised by Regional Directorate of NSS, Lucknow under the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports.

- Advertisement -

The NSS team from the state was adjudged best cultural team from among over 200 NSS contingents representing different states of the country, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The Assam NSS team staged a commendable performance led by NSS programme officer of Rangapara College, Aswini Kumar Deka. The NSS volunteers who formed part of the team included Mohitosh Sen and Bidisha Krishnatreya from the Pandu College, Subham Sarma and Pragya Sarma from the Tezpur College, Manoj Kumar Nath and Yachita Oza from the Chatia College, Subhajit Dey, Manabjyoti Das, Rashmi Kurmi andNikita Das from the Rangapara College and Anku Sinha, Ankur Deuri, Chittaranjan Phookan, Richa Barua, Jitumoni Deuri and Chayanika Saikia from the Madhavdev University.

The team proved their expertise in academics, folk culture, tradition, cuisines, economy, language, etc and was able various awards in different categories at the national integration camp.