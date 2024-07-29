29 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 29, 2024
type here...

NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati champions sustainable power & community empowerment

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 28: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, a prominent power generation unit with an installed capacity of 750 (3×250) MW, continues to shine as a beacon of sustainable power generation and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

- Advertisement -

In a media interaction held on Saturday, the senior management of NTPC, led by Akhilesh Singh, head of project, NTPC Bongaigaon, shared significant operational and plant performance highlights.

Singh emphasised the station’s ongoing efforts to mitigate pollution through the implementation of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology. He also highlighted NTPC Bongaigaon’s dedication to environmental stewardship, noting that since 2006, the station has planted over 1.93 lakh trees in and around the facility.

As part of its societal commitment, NTPC Bongaigaon has successfully conducted NTPC’s flagship Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) program for three consecutive years. This initiative, which trains 40 girls annually in education, holistic growth, and life skills, reflects the station’s dedication to girl empowerment and community development. The media persons visited the GEM venue and interacted with the GEM girls and praised the infrastructure of the community hall.

Singh expressed gratitude towards the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and district administration for their continuous support in all initiatives. He also outlined various sustainable measures undertaken by the station to enhance operational efficiency and community welfare.

- Advertisement -

During the media interaction, Paresh Mathur, head of TS, provided insights into the operational and maintenance parameters and the genesis of NTPC Bongaigaon.

Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), highlighted the diverse HR and CSR initiatives and NTPC Bongaigaon’s efforts towards community development.

The event was attended by senior officials including Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M); Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation); Roshan Dungdung; Madhurjya S. Lahkar, senior manager (Corporate Communication); Abdul Aziz, manager HR; and Smt. Aduity Thakuri, CSR executive.

NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati remains committed to its mission of generating sustainable power while fostering community development and environmental sustainability.

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13th All Assam Children’s Drama Festival in Sivasagar gets underway

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards