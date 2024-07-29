NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati champions sustainable power & community empowerment

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 28: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, a prominent power generation unit with an installed capacity of 750 (3×250) MW, continues to shine as a beacon of sustainable power generation and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

In a media interaction held on Saturday, the senior management of NTPC, led by Akhilesh Singh, head of project, NTPC Bongaigaon, shared significant operational and plant performance highlights.

Singh emphasised the station’s ongoing efforts to mitigate pollution through the implementation of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology. He also highlighted NTPC Bongaigaon’s dedication to environmental stewardship, noting that since 2006, the station has planted over 1.93 lakh trees in and around the facility.

As part of its societal commitment, NTPC Bongaigaon has successfully conducted NTPC’s flagship Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) program for three consecutive years. This initiative, which trains 40 girls annually in education, holistic growth, and life skills, reflects the station’s dedication to girl empowerment and community development. The media persons visited the GEM venue and interacted with the GEM girls and praised the infrastructure of the community hall.

Singh expressed gratitude towards the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and district administration for their continuous support in all initiatives. He also outlined various sustainable measures undertaken by the station to enhance operational efficiency and community welfare.

During the media interaction, Paresh Mathur, head of TS, provided insights into the operational and maintenance parameters and the genesis of NTPC Bongaigaon.

Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), highlighted the diverse HR and CSR initiatives and NTPC Bongaigaon’s efforts towards community development.

The event was attended by senior officials including Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M); Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation); Roshan Dungdung; Madhurjya S. Lahkar, senior manager (Corporate Communication); Abdul Aziz, manager HR; and Smt. Aduity Thakuri, CSR executive.

NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati remains committed to its mission of generating sustainable power while fostering community development and environmental sustainability.