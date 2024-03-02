NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati funds dormitory project at JNV

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 1: In a momentous ceremony held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ranchaidham Basugaon, Kokrajhar under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of NTPC Bongaigaon, the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new dormitory was conducted on Thursday, marking a significant step towards empowering girl students of the area. This joint initiative by NTPC, the district administration of Kokrajhar, and the Public Works Department (PWD) Building Division aims to provide on-campus accommodation for 80 students enrolled at the Centers of Excellence (CoE).

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Pramod Boro, chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), along with Joyanta Basumatary, MLA, Sidli, and Lawrence Islary, MLA, Kokrajhar East. Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, district commissioner, Kokrajhar, KC Muralitharan, GM(O&M), representatives from NTPC Bongaigaon, and officials from the PWD were also present. The program was also attended by Khanin Chandra Boro, superintendent, PWD; Rabin Chandra Brahma, executive engineer, PWD; Nurul Alam Barbhuiya, principal, JNV, Kokrajhar.

Pramod Boro, in his address, stressed the importance of holistic education in shaping future leaders. He encouraged students to develop diverse skills and talents, emphasising the need for a well-rounded educational system and acknowledged NTPC Bongaigaon’s efforts towards community services.

KC Muraleedharan, CGM (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon, commended the unwavering support from the BTR Government and district administration towards the project and highlighted how this construction aligns with the Government of India’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, a national initiative promoting girls’ education and empowerment.

The new dormitory, with a projected cost of Rs 35 lakhs, will address the urgent need for on-campus accommodation for female students enrolled at the CoE. This initiative not only tackles the accommodation issue but also contributes to the broader goals of youth development and empowering young women in the North East. The foundation stone-laying ceremony marks a collective commitment towards enhancing educational access and opportunities for girls in the state and the region. It paves the way for their growth, empowerment, and future leadership in various fields.