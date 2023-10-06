NTPC conducts successful mock drill on earthquake preparedness

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 5: NTPC Bongaigaon recently organized a mock exercise on earthquake preparedness to evaluate emergency management plans and enhance response capabilities during unforeseen emergencies. The exercise took place under the supervision of G.M. Thangzom, Commandant of CISF.

The drill, held on September 22, 2023, was chaired by Chief Incident Controller Sanjay Kumar Jha, GM, O&M (I/c), and Shri Induri S. Reddy, GM (Maintenance). Various officials from different departments were present along with other senior officers.

The mock drill simulated a major earthquake scenario with Assam as the epicenter. It portrayed a magnitude 7 RS earthquake affecting the New Administrative Building outside the NTPC plant premises. The exercise began at 11:00 AM.

During the mock earthquake scenario, CISF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police personnel informed NTPC employees and workers about the simulated drill within 15 minutes of the earthquake. The CISF, State Police, and NTPC representatives were the first to arrive at the scene to initiate rescue operations, followed by the NDRF and SDRF teams.

The NDRF and SDRF teams established an Incident Command Post near the incident site, demonstrating the recovery of surface casualties, rope rescue techniques, and other recovery strategies. They rescued people trapped inside and buried beneath the fallen building and administered first aid on-site. The drill included scenarios with moderately injured, critically injured, and deceased individuals who were successfully rescued and provided with medical assistance.

The exercise concluded successfully after a debriefing session, during which improvements and suggestions were discussed. The participants and officials from various departments were educated on disaster response procedures, ensuring better preparedness for real emergencies.