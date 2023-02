A resident of Magurmari Village on the northern part of Sootea and a retired headmaster of Bhelowguri MVS, Purnananda Handique breathed his last due to kidney related ailments on Tuesday night. He was 61.

Late Handique was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Sootea area.

- Advertisement -

He leaves behind his wife and a son along with a host of relatives. His demise was widely mourned here.