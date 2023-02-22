22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Obituary: Jaganidhi Sarma

Assam
By The Hills Times
A retired teacher and resident of Samar Dalani, Jaganidhi Sarma breathed his last due to old-age related ailments in the wee hours on Tuesday. He was 84.

Sarma, the first teacher of the greater Samar Dalani area, started his teaching career at Jarnapani LPS and subsequently served in Paspatipal LPS, Gosai Chapori LPS, Sootea Moktab, No. 1 Batiaroka LPS, Gamiripal LPS. He finally superannuated from Paspatipal LPS as a headmaster in 2007.

Late Sarma was the first post master of Samar Dalani Sub-Post Office. He was closely associated with Sri Sri Annapurna Lakshmi Bhandar Samiti, Lakhangarh Samar Dalani Village Development Committee besides other organisations.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter along with a host of relatives. His demise was widely mourned here. Organizations and individuals paid rich tributes on the mortal remains in the ‘shradhanjali’ programme held at his residence.

