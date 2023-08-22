Observance of World Entrepreneurs Day at Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 21: The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of the esteemed Nowgong College (Autonomous) collaborated with its Internal Quality Assurance Cell to commemorate World Entrepreneurs Day in the college’s seminar hall on Monday.

Dr Sarat Borkatoki, the college’s principal, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutiya, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, facilitated the event. Parag Moni Aditya, chief editor of the local Assamese satellite channel ‘News18’, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his welcome address, Dr Borkatoki encouraged the student community to foster self-reliance through entrepreneurship instead of solely pursuing traditional employment. Parag Moni Aditya, the chief editor of News18, delivered an enlightening lecture on ‘Lean Startup and Minimum Viable Business’. He shed light on the potential of establishing self-reliance through entrepreneurship, particularly in businesses centred around natural resources across the state.

Throughout the program, three students from the college – Tridib Nath, Tinku Moni Bora, and Nishi Naba Bora – shared insights into their own startup journeys that they initiated themselves.

With a participation of over 300 students, members of the NSS (National Service Scheme), teachers, and staff, the program was a resounding success in promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship among the college community, as stated in a press release.