28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

On bribery charges, an Assam government official detained in Biswanath

On August 7, in Biswanath, Assam, the investigators from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption detained Lat Mandal on suspicion of graft.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

August 7, 2023: Lat Mandal was taken into custody on August 7 in Biswanath, Assam, by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption detectives on graft-related accusations.

Nowshad Ali, a revenue circle employee in Gohpur, has been identified as the Lat Mandal. He was busted accepting cash from the complainant outside the circle office for processing Namjari and was identified as the Lat Mandal.

- Advertisement -

On Twitter, the anti-corruption unit wrote: “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Nowshad Ali, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghohpur Revenue Circle, Biswanath, in a canteen nearby the office, after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari.”

Subhash Daimary, a senior assistant at the district transport officer’s office in Bongaigaon, was also detained earlier on August 1 after he demanded Rs 6,000 in bribe from the complainant in order to unlock the ID of his Pollution Testing Center.
The complainant approached this Directorate to take the appropriate legal action against the aforementioned public officer since he was unwilling to pay the bribe.

As a result, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, set up a trap today, August 1, in the Bongaigaon Regional Transport Authority’s District Transport Officer & Secretary’s office.

An additional Rs. 26,500 was discovered in the accused public servant’s hands during a search of his body, and it was taken in front of impartial witnesses.

Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Expensive Scooters in India
Expensive Scooters in India
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cops’ Narrow Escape in Assam After Truck Smashes Through Traffic

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Expensive Scooters in India Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection