One horned Rhino found dead in Kaziranga

A female one-horned Rhino was found dead along the banks of the Diphlu river near the Salmara region.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

Guwahati, Aug 8: The carcass of a female one-horned Rhino was found along the banks of the Diphlu river near the Salmara forest area in Kaziranga.

The carcass was found by forest rangers during their patrolling routine. Forest officials termed the cause of death as old age as the rhino’s horn had remained intact, indicating no sign of poaching.

 

According to investigators the rhino had likely died at a different spot, but its carcass was washed ashore by the waters of the Diphlu.

In a similar incident, another one-horned rhino was found dead at the Manas National Park earlier this month.

