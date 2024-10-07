ONGC Assam Asset donates Rs 12 lakh for AC classrooms

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 6: At a time when over a billion school children in government schools have been hit hard by sweltering heat, ONGC Assam Asset, Nazira, in an appreciable gesture, provided air conditioners to all the classrooms in Rudrasagar Primary School near here, to the delight of the little children, mostly from poor SC families nearby. ED asset manager Rajesh Tiwary inaugurated the renovated classrooms on Saturday, and in his speech said that ONGC has always been helping generously in improving the education sector, as it believes better infrastructure is essential for effective teaching and learning.

Jagat Hazarika, secretary, ONGC ST SC Employees Welfare Association, delivered a welcome speech at the meeting held for the purpose. It was also addressed by Dr Prafulla Kalita, Registrar, Sibsagar University, and Dembiram Panging, president, ONGC ST SC Employees Association.