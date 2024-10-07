24.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

ONGC Assam Asset donates Rs 12 lakh for AC classrooms

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 6: At a time when over a billion school children in government schools have been hit hard by sweltering heat, ONGC Assam Asset, Nazira, in an appreciable gesture, provided air conditioners to all the classrooms in Rudrasagar Primary School near here, to the delight of the little children, mostly from poor SC families nearby. ED asset manager Rajesh Tiwary inaugurated the renovated classrooms on Saturday, and in his speech said that ONGC has always been helping generously in improving the education sector, as it believes better infrastructure is essential for effective teaching and learning.  

- Advertisement -

Jagat Hazarika, secretary, ONGC ST SC Employees Welfare Association, delivered a welcome speech at the meeting held for the purpose. It was also addressed by Dr Prafulla Kalita, Registrar, Sibsagar University, and Dembiram Panging, president, ONGC ST SC Employees Association.

South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered

The Hills Times -
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October