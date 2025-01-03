Over 50 stranded on Brahmaputra amidst dense fog rescued

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: In a significant rescue operation, over 50 passengers, including men, women, and children, were brought to safety after their boat became stranded in the Brahmaputra River on the night of January 2, as reported in a news bulletin.

Dense fog and shallow water levels near Dhubri turned a routine journey into an overnight ordeal for the passengers.

The passenger boat, unable to navigate the treacherous conditions, remained marooned in the heart of the river throughout the freezing night.

As temperatures plummeted, those onboard faced the biting cold without food, shelter, or any means of communication.

Upon learning of the crisis, authorities launched a rescue mission involving one regular boat and two mechanized boats from Dhubri.

While one mechanized boat managed to rescue 15 passengers during the night, the remaining two rescue boats also became trapped due to the dense fog and shallow river depths, further complicating the operation.

Meanwhile, the rescue mission resumed at first light on January 3.

With improved visibility, the remaining passengers and the crew of the stranded rescue boats were successfully evacuated, bringing relief to the distraught families.

Eyewitnesses and passengers described a night of anguish and fear.

“The cold was unbearable, and we didn’t know if help would come. We were just praying to survive the night,” recalled one of the rescued passengers.

Furthermore, local authorities have acknowledged the challenges posed by navigating the Brahmaputra during winter, a season marked by dense fog and fluctuating water levels.