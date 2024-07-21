Over Rs 5 lakh looted from businessman in Nalbari

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, July 20: More than Rs 5 lakhs were looted from a businessman on Friday evening. The incident occurred when the businessman was traveling to his residence on a motorcycle in Dousal village, Nalbari. According to reports, Jakir Hussain, who owns a shoe business, was returning home with the day’s earnings in a money bag.

In Dousal village, a group of three youths on a motorcycle chased the businessman and fired at his leg. The miscreants then stole the money bag and fled in the evening sunlight.

The police from the Dousal Outpost are investigating the incident but have not yet achieved any success. The superintendent of police, Nalbari, was also present at the scene. The concerned and frightened local residents are demanding the arrest of the criminals involved in this daytime robbery.