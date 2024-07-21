29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

Over Rs 5 lakh looted from businessman in Nalbari

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, July 20: More than Rs 5 lakhs were looted from a businessman on Friday evening. The incident occurred when the businessman was traveling to his residence on a motorcycle in Dousal village, Nalbari. According to reports, Jakir Hussain, who owns a shoe business, was returning home with the day’s earnings in a money bag. 

- Advertisement -

In Dousal village, a group of three youths on a motorcycle chased the businessman and fired at his leg. The miscreants then stole the money bag and fled in the evening sunlight. 

The police from the Dousal Outpost are investigating the incident but have not yet achieved any success. The superintendent of police, Nalbari, was also present at the scene. The concerned and frightened local residents are demanding the arrest of the criminals involved in this daytime robbery.

7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

21 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India