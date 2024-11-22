21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 22, 2024
Pegu chairs meeting on free uniform distribution for 2024-25

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: A crucial meeting was held at the State Office of Samagra Shiksha Assam to discuss the purchase of free uniforms for students in Assam government schools for the 2024-25 academic year, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday.

The meeting involved representatives from various vendor associations and officials from Samagra Shiksha Assam.

The primary focus of the discussions was on ensuring the quality of the uniforms and their timely distribution to students across the state.

Additionally, clear directives were given to ensure that the uniforms meet the required standards and reach students within the stipulated time frame.

Dr. Om Prakash, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, was present at the meeting, overseeing the proceedings and providing guidance on the implementation process.

This initiative will also ensure that all students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, receive the necessary support for their education.

Meanwhile, the timely provision of free uniforms is expected to help in promoting a more inclusive educational environment across the state’s government schools.

