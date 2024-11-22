Pegu chairs meeting on free uniform distribution for 2024-25

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: A crucial meeting was held at the State Office of Samagra Shiksha Assam to discuss the purchase of free uniforms for students in Assam government schools for the 2024-25 academic year, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday.

The meeting involved representatives from various vendor associations and officials from Samagra Shiksha Assam.

The primary focus of the discussions was on ensuring the quality of the uniforms and their timely distribution to students across the state.

অসম চৰকাৰৰ অধীনস্থ বিদ্যালয়সমূহৰ দ্বাৰা শিক্ষাৰ্থীসকলৰ বাবে ২০২৪-২৫ শিক্ষাবৰ্ষৰ বিনামূলীয়া ইউনিফৰ্ম ক্ৰয় সন্দৰ্ভত বিক্ৰেতা সন্থা আৰু সমগ্ৰ শিক্ষা অসমৰ বিষয়াসকলৰ সৈতে আজি সমগ্ৰ শিক্ষা অসমৰ ৰাজ্যিক কাৰ্যালয়ত অনুষ্ঠিত এখন বৈঠকত আলোচনা কৰোঁ। ইউনিফৰ্মৰ গুণগত মান আৰু সময়মতে বিতৰণ… pic.twitter.com/e7OlXO2Ist — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 22, 2024

Additionally, clear directives were given to ensure that the uniforms meet the required standards and reach students within the stipulated time frame.

Dr. Om Prakash, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, was present at the meeting, overseeing the proceedings and providing guidance on the implementation process.

This initiative will also ensure that all students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, receive the necessary support for their education.

Meanwhile, the timely provision of free uniforms is expected to help in promoting a more inclusive educational environment across the state’s government schools.