Pegu distributes awards, scooters to meritorious students

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: In a significant event celebrating academic excellence, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu presented the prestigious Anandaram Barooah Award and Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award to outstanding students of Dhemaji district, the Education Minister announced on Friday.

The ceremony also included the distribution of bicycles to ninth-grade students under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme.

A total of 537 students, who secured 75% or above in the HSLC Examination, received the Anandaram Barooah Award, which includes a monetary reward of Rs 12,500 each.

The Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award was presented to 1,370 meritorious students, who were each given a scooter in recognition of their exemplary academic performance.

Additionally, 9,990 ninth-grade students were provided with bicycles under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme, aimed at promoting accessibility to education and encouraging regular attendance in schools.

Minister Pegu congratulated them on their achievements and encouraged them to continue their hard work.

“May this recognition motivate you to strive harder and achieve even greater success. Wishing you a bright and prosperous future ahead,” he remarked.

