Pijush Hazarika assesses areas affected by erosion

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, June 19: Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika along with deputy commissioner Debashis Sarma visited the erosion hits at Kupatimari and Balidunga under Bhuragaon revenue circle on Monday and inspected the 700 mtr. long river dyke from Kupatimari to Balidunga.

The minister instructed the deputy commissioner to construct a new river dyke between 700 mtr. distance from Kupatimari and Balidunga. He assured the inhabitants, living near the river dyke to provide sufficient arrangements to combat the erosion hits at Kupatimari and Balidunga under Bhuragaon revenue circle as the riverine areas like Kupatimari – Balidunga hits by massive erosion of the river Brahmaputra due to heavy rainfalls

