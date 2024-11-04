 PM foresees deepening of people-culture connect

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: The Bhasha Gaurav Saptah (Language Pride Week) officially commenced in the state on Sunday to celebrate Assamese being granted classical language status.

This week-long celebration will include a variety of activities in schools, colleges, and other venues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Assam government’s initiative to observe Bhasha Gaurav Saptah.

“#BhashaGauravSaptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting the enthusiasm for Assamese being conferred classical language status. My best wishes. May the programs planned over the week deepen the connection between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate,” Modi wrote on X.

On the other hand, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words, stating, “Thank you, Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji, for your warm wishes on the commencement of #BhashaGauravSaptah.”

“The people of Assam are indebted to the Government of India for conferring Assamese with classical language status and for numerous efforts to preserve our linguistic diversity. This week is a celebration of the various languages that enrich Assam’s cultural landscape,” he added.

“#BhashaGauravSaptah, a week-long celebration of Assam’s rich linguistic heritage, begins today. People from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit to preserving them,” Sarma emphasized.

Earlier, the chief minister stated that all colleges, schools, and public offices would participate in this program, which will begin by expressing collective gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to litterateurs who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the Assamese language.

Sarma further asserted that many facts about the 2,000-year-old Assamese language will be highlighted during the celebration.

“Assamese is over 2,000 years old; such facts need to be reinforced during Bhasha Gaurav Saptah. Along with online and offline activities in schools, colleges, and public offices, we will also release a booklet explaining the importance of classical language status,” he noted.

The chief minister sought cooperation from all sections of society to ensure the celebration of Bhasha Gaurav Saptah is a grand success.

To recall, Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese were recognised as classical languages on October 3 in a Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Oriya had previously achieved this status, bringing the total number of classical Indian languages to eleven.

The designation as a classical language brings several advantages, including the creation of a Center of Excellence for the study of the language, funds for Professional Chairs at central institutions, and worldwide awards for notable contributors.