Thursday, February 23, 2023
PMVDY meet was held in the premises of Bokajan Sport Association Auditorium

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
BOKAJAN, Feb 22: An awareness meet on Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) was held in the premises of Bokajan Sport Association Auditorium. The awareness programme was organised for Self Help Groups (SHGs).

In the programme, the speakers said that the tribal people can be self-reliant by means of forest wealth, apiary, pickles, mushroom cultivation and eri silk worm rearing. The products will be sold under the brand name Trissam (Tribal Assam).

The programme was attended by Minakshi Gogoi, SDO(C), Bokajan; Pranab Terang, ACF and others.

