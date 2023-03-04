Popular Talk On IPR Organised At Darrang College, Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 3: A popular talk on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) on the subject – ‘Protect your creations with a strategy’ was jointly organised by the Assam Science Society, Tezpur branch in collaboration with IQAC, Darrang College, Tezpur to create awareness about the rights on different issues among the faculty members and students at Darrang College on Wednesday.

Prof Pritam Deb, department of Physics and DPIIT IPR chair professor, IPR Cell, Tezpur University, delivered a talk on – ‘Protect your creations with a strategy’. The talk highlighted innovation: the National Education Policy (NEP) imperative, innovation barriers, what kind of innovation direction can the institutions take, translational research, the role of IP as intangible property, why is IP important to us, the value of IP to a nation’s economic survival, etc. He highlighted the fact that Switzerland remains the world’s leader in innovation for the 10th consecutive year. It improves in patents and venture capital deals as a consistent producer of high-quality innovation outcomes. He also spoke on the problems of the muga silk weavers. He single-handedly put in a great effort to get the geographic indication (GI) on muga silk.

The programme started with a briefing on the purpose and importance of the talk on the occasion of National Science Day 2023 by Dr Swapnalee Kakaty, coordinator, IQAC, Darrang College, followed by a welcome address by Dr Palash Moni Saikia, principal, Darrang College, Tezpur, and a brief introduction of the resource person by Dr Sweta Mahanta.

The program was organised with an aim to make young students aware of IPR, and encourage them to explore and was attended by students and faculty members of Darrang College, participants from outside the college, including members of the Assam Science Society. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Chittaranjan Baruah, secretary, Assam Science Society, Tezpur branch.