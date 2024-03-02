Portfolios allocated to 11 EMs in 13 NC Hills Autonomous Council

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: Following the swearing-in of Debolal Gorlosa for his third term as the chief executive member (CEM) of the 13 NC Hills Autonomous Council on January 24, 2024, a significant development unfolded with the induction of eleven Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) as executive members (EMs). On Friday, CEM Debolal Gorlosa distributed portfolios to his executive committee (EC), assigning crucial departments to each member.

The distribution of portfolios aims to ensure efficient governance and administration across various sectors within the council. The assigned departments include the general administration department (GAD), personnel, finance, land & revenue, taxes, while other subjects not specifically allocated to other executive members are retained by CEM Debolal Gorlosa himself. The consecutive EMs and their designated departments are as follows: Donpainan Thaosen: EM for Elementary Education, Probita Johari: EM for Handloom & Textiles; Sericulture & Sports & Youth Affairs, Amendu Hojai: EM for PHE Department, Devojit Bathari: EM for Agriculture, Monjit Naiding: EM for AH & Vety Department; Cultural Centre, Niranjan Hojai: EM for Social Welfare; P&RD, Paudaming Nriame: EM for PWD (Mahur Division); Weight & Measures. Furthermore, Zosumthang Hmar is entrusted with EM responsibilities for Council PWD; Water Resources; Industries, while Samsing Engti oversees Co-operative; Food & Civil Supplies; Fisheries. Samuel Changsan holds the portfolio for Medical, and Bisawjit Daulagupu is designated as EM for the Soil Conservation Development Department.

Debolal Gorlosa, who himself took the oath on January 4, 2024, expanded his Executive Committee to 13 members, including the CEM and chairperson. The induction of the 11 executive members received approval from the Governor, indicating a significant stride towards fortifying the administrative framework and governance within the council.

The allocation of portfolios signifies a pivotal phase in the council’s journey towards development and progress, with each executive member entrusted with the responsibility of leading their respective departments towards achieving the overarching goals of the 13 NC Hills Autonomous Council.