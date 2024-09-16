Pramod Boro lays foundation stone for Rabha Guest House 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 15: Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rabha Guest House at Magurmari under Banargaon constituency on Sunday in Kokrajhar district.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary, MCLA Sajal Singha, leaders from Rabha Gana Manxha, All Rabha Students Union, Rabha Sahitya Sabha, and several dignitaries from various districts of the Bodoland region.

The guest house, to be constructed by the BTR government, aims to facilitate community welfare services across the region. CEM Boro stated that the BTR government has been working dedicatedly towards the welfare and upliftment of the citizens since its inception. He emphasised that the guest house will greatly benefit the people of the greater Kokrajhar area, particularly for social programs and functions.

“The Rabha community has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). I am pleased to lay the foundation for a Rabha Guest House at Magurmari, Kokrajhar—the City of Peace,” Boro said.